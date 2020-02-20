The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Physics tool helps track cancer cell diversity

A team took a novel, interdisciplinary approach to analyzing the behavior of breast tumor cells by employing a statistical modeling technique more commonly used in physics and economics. The team was able to demonstrate how the diversity, or heterogeneity, of cancer cells can be influenced by their chemical environment -- namely, by interactions with a specific protein, which leads to tumor growth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200220154902.htm

