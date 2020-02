Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 17:40 Hits: 0

A secret to survival amid rising global temperatures could be dwelling in the tidepools of the US West Coast. Biologists studying the genome of an unusual fish residing in those waters offer new possibilities for humans to obtain dietary protein as climate change imperils traditional sources.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200219124007.htm