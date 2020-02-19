Eliminating viruses in our food with cranberries and citrus fruit

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 18:05 Hits: 1

Fresh produce is a major vehicle for noroviruses, a group of viruses that are the most common cause of gastroenteritis in developed countries. The viruses are quite resistant to cold pasteurization treatments such as irradiation, which are used to destroy bacteria, molds, parasites, and insects. The irradiation process uses gamma rays or X-rays to destroy these viruses but at the dose needed to eliminate them, it can affect the physicochemical properties of fresh produce.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200219130533.htm