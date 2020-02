Articles

Scientists have managed to generate complex embryo-like structures from mouse embryonic stem cells. These structures, called gastruloids, can now for the first time grow somites, the blocks of tissue that later develop into the vertebrae and muscles of the embryo. This model system can be used to study embryonic development in a dish.

