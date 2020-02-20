The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A deep dive into cellular aging

Scientists have discovered that mitochondria trigger senescence, the sleep-like state of aged cells, through communication with the cell's nucleus --a nd identified an FDA-approved drug that helped suppress the damaging effects of the condition in cells and mice. The discovery could lead to treatments that promote healthy aging or prevent age-associated diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease and more.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200220091534.htm

