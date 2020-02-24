Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 02:50 Hits: 4

Baru volcano (Panamá): magnitude 2.6 earthquakeA magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred at the volcano 19 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 6.0 km depth at 15 km distance NW from the volcano. Earthquake details: M 2.6 quake: 18 km al Norte de Volcan, Chiriqui, Panama. on Sun, 23 Feb 07h48 (15 km NW)writeAge(1582444080) All earthquakes at Baru Clear...

Read more https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes-volcanoes/news/98805/Volcano-earthquake-report-for-Monday-24-Feb-2020.html