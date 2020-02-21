The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Black phosphorus tunnel field-effect transistor as an alternative ultra-low power switch?

Researchers have reported a black phosphorus transistor that can be used as an alternative ultra-low power switch. A research team developed a thickness-controlled black phosphorous tunnel field-effect transistor (TFET) that shows 10-times lower switching power consumption as well as 10,000-times lower standby power consumption than conventional complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) transistors.

