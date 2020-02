Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 17:44 Hits: 0

Policies regulating fishing in international waters do not sufficiently protect officials who monitor illegal fishing, the prohibited dumping of equipment, or human trafficking or other human rights abuses, finds a new analysis by a team of environmental researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200218124407.htm