Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 20:49 Hits: 0

In a comparison of 0.25mg/kg and 0.40mg/kg doses of the newer and more convenient clot-busting medication tenecteplase, there was no advantage in increasing the dose above 0.25mg/kg in stroke patients who planned to have mechanical clot retrieval. In addition, administering tenecteplase may decrease the need for mechanical clot removal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200220154905.htm