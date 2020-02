Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

President Trump’s budget proposes closing a network of climate science centers, prompting concerns the administration will hamstring climate change research while booting employees from the federal workforce.Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget would slash...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/483689-trump-budget-calls-for-slashing-funds-to-climate-science-centers