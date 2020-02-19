Fifteen years 20 million insects: Sweden documents its insect fauna in a changing world

Articles

The long-term Swedish Malaise Trap Project reports a massive insect inventory in a recent article. In three years, an estimated total of 20 million insects were caught, which took fifteen years for a dedicated team of staff, students and volunteers to sort for further study. In an era of climate change and mass extinction, the project is a potential goldmine of material to allow assessment of the changing insect fauna.

