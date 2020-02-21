The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A little good is good enough -- excuses and 'indulgence effects' in consumption

Ecofriendly materials, produced under good work conditions -- convincing arguments for most of us. But how do consumers really weigh compliance with such ethical standards? Not as much as they think: Researchers used an example from textile industry to demonstrate that customers unconsciously use a single ethical aspect as an excuse for less moral behavior regarding other aspects. They report about these 'indulgence effects' and their significance in a recent article.

