Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 15:26 Hits: 0

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) laid out a series of goals Thursday to make the farming sector more environmentally friendly, part of an effort to cut the carbon footprint of agriculture in half.“It’s a stretch goal, but it should be and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/483822-usda-hopes-to-cut-farms-environmental-footprint-in-half-by-2050