Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 09:50 Hits: 3

Cerro Prieto volcano (Baja California, NW Mexico & Mexican Islands): 3 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.63 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 7 hours, the last being recorded quake 29 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 15.8 and 1.0 km. Earthquake details: M 2.6 quake: 16km W of Delta, B.C., MX (Mexico) on Sat, 22 Feb 09h20 (11 km SSE)writeAge(1582363253) M 2.2 quake:...

Read more https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes-volcanoes/news/98675/Volcano-earthquake-report-for-Saturday-22-Feb-2020.html