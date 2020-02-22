The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Volcano earthquake report for Saturday, 22 Feb 2020

Cerro Prieto volcano (Baja California, NW Mexico & Mexican Islands): 3 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.63 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 7 hours, the last being recorded quake 29 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 15.8 and 1.0 km. Earthquake details: M 2.6 quake: 16km W of Delta, B.C., MX (Mexico) on Sat, 22 Feb 09h20 (11 km SSE)writeAge(1582363253) M 2.2 quake:...

