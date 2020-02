Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 15:54 Hits: 1

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Friday released new climate proposals as part of his environment agenda.The former South Bend, Ind., mayor wants to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and oceans by 2030, double clean electricity...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484029-buttigieg-releases-proposals-that-bolster-climate-plan