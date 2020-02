Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 11:40 Hits: 1

Rape, domestic violence, forced marriages: A new study shows the effects of climate change are leading to an increase in violence against girls and women in many corners of the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-change-leads-to-more-violence-against-women-girls/a-52449269?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss