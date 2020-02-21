EPA Will Host Public Meeting on Neponset River

News Releases from Region 01

Monday, Feb. 24 6:30 PM in Mattapan

BOSTON – On Monday February 24th, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a public information meeting on the agency's involvement in a 3.7 mile stretch of the Lower Neponset River. EPA is currently considering this site for proposal to the National Priorities List (NPL). EPA is taking this action, in response to a request from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

The (NPL) is a list of sites EPA determines require further detailed investigation and potential cleanup under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), often referred to as Superfund.

Sites on NPL are the subject of detailed investigation, and cleanup where warranted.

Only sites on the NPL are eligible to receive federal Superfund resources for comprehensive cleanup.

Federal resources can include monetary support, as well as expertise/staffing.

Absent the use of federal resources, comprehensive cleanup strategies may not be able to be pursued.

EPA is currently preparing documentation, called a Hazard Ranking System (HRS) package, to make a final determination regarding the Lower Neponset River's eligibility for inclusion on the NPL. Following proposal to the NPL, a public comment period is held before a site is finalized to the NPL.

Public information Meeting

Monday February 24, 2020

6:30-8:30pm

Auditorium at Mildred Avenue Middle School

5 Mildred Avenue

Mattapan, MA

Members of the public who need more information should contact ZaNetta Purnell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 617-918-1306