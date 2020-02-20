The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Water reuse could be key for future of hydraulic fracturing

Enough water will come from the ground as a byproduct of oil production from unconventional reservoirs during the coming decades to theoretically counter the need to use fresh water for hydraulic fracturing operations in many of the nation's large oil-producing areas. While other industries might want to recycle some of that water for their own needs, water quality issues and the potential costs involved may be prohibitive.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200220154859.htm

