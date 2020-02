Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 09:13 Hits: 1

Tea production is a key industry in Kenya, where millions of people depend on it for a living. Can waste from sugarcane make processing the crop more environmentally friendly?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bioenergy-in-kenya-making-tea-production-sustainable/a-52362418?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss