Cobalt supply can meet demand for electric vehicle and electronics batteries

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 14:25 Hits: 1

Greater use of electric vehicles might be good for the environment, but further growth hinges on continued availability of critical battery components such as cobalt. Cell phones and other electronics also depend on the element's availability. Supplies of the metal are adequate in the short term, but shortages could develop down the road if refining and recycling aren't ramped up or made more efficient, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200219092532.htm