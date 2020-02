Articles

Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday announced a new proposed rollback to an Obama-era regulation dealing with waste from coal-fired power plants known as coal ash.The proposed changes are the Trump administration's second set of...

