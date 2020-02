Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 00:44 Hits: 1

DELTA DRAMA: President Trump on Wednesday signed an order in California to reengineer the state's water plans, completing a campaign promise to funnel water from the north to a thirsty agricultural industry and growing population further south.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/483759-overnight-energy-trump-signs-order-diverting-water-to