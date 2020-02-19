St. Mary&#039;s University receives People, Prosperity and Planet grant from EPA

DALLAS – (Feb. 19, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding St. Mary’s University funding to advance an efficient solar concentrator to produce electricity. The project is provided by the People, Prosperity, and the Planet (P3) Student Design Competition Program. 18 teams across the county will will receive a Phase I grant of up to $25,000 to develop their sustainable designs that will help solve important environmental and public health challenges.



“The innovative ideas that these P3 teams are bringing out of the classroom and into the real world will help solve some of our nation’s most pressing environmental challenges,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “From creating a simple at-home test for consumers to detect lead in tap water to designing a system to remove toxic chemicals from landfill gas, the fresh thinking behind these projects will result in tangible products that will help Americans for generations to come.”

“This year’s P3 team projects represent a variety of challenges facing our communities and the environment, from sustainable infrastructure to safe drinking water to clean energy,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “The ingenuity and foresight of these student grantees show these challenges can be met with enthusiasm for improving people’s lives and creating a better future.”

These teams will showcase their projects at EPA’s National Student Design Expo on June 29-30 at the TechConnect World Innovation Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. Following the Expo, the P3 teams may compete for Phase II awards of up to $100,000 to further implement their designs.

To learn more about the 2019 Phase I winners, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/645/records_per_page/ALL

For more information on the P3 Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/P3

