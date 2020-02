Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 16:37 Hits: 1

Researchers show that boys exhibiting inattention-hyperactivity at age 10 have a higher risk for traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in adolescence and adulthood. Treatments to reduce these behaviors may decrease the risk for TBIs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200219113757.htm