Wednesday, 19 February 2020

A California newspaper whose parent company is being sued by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) says that it was excluded from a water forum featuring the lawmaker and Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. The Fresno Bee published an...

