Crops provide chimpanzees with more energy than wild foods

Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

A new study has found that cultivated foods offer chimpanzees in West Africa more energetic benefits than wild foods available in the region. The findings have made a significant development for our further understanding into human-primate coexistence and can help to inform conservation efforts for future improvement, particularly in locations where agricultural expansion is encroaching on tropical forests.

