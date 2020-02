Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

A new report from Greenpeace has found that many plastic products are not actually recyclable because few, if any, U.S. facilities can process them. The report, published Tuesday, was based on a survey of all 367 operating material...

