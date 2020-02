Articles

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Climate change could destroy nearly all remaining coral reefs by the end of the century, according to research released Monday at the annual Ocean Sciences Meeting in San Diego.Increased ocean temperatures are a particular risk to corals, as warmer...

