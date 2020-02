Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 13:46 Hits: 1

The deadly storm caused chaos across Germany, bringing down trees, cutting power and disrupting transport. Insurers in Germany are expecting to pay out millions in damage claims.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/storm-sabine-damage-to-cost-%E2%82%AC675-million/a-52417503?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss