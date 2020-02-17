The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Breakthrough Listen releases 2 petabytes of data from SETI survey of Milky Way

Breakthrough Listen announced its second major release of SETI data: a radio survey of the plane of the Milky Way and the galactic center. The public is urged to search the data for signals from intelligent civilizations. A former undergraduate initiated the analysis by looking at emissions from 20 nearby stars that could see Earth transiting our sun. The VLA also signed on to capture radio data for SETI.

