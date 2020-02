Articles

The United Arab Emirates’ nuclear regulator approved a nuclear reactor Monday, paving the way for the first commercial nuclear power plant in an Arab nation.The Barakah reactor, run by a joint venture with Korea Electric Power Corp., is now free to...

