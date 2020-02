Articles

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on Monday announced the launch of the Bezos Earth Fund, a new global initiative that will commit $10 billion to combating climate change.Bezos, whose net worth is listed at $130 billion, said in an Instagram post...

