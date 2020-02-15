The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Computer-generated genomes

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Chemists have described how computational algorithms paired with chemical DNA synthesis enable digital manufacturing of biological systems up to the size of entire microbial genomes. They have made insights related to the design, building and testing of a computer-generated bacterial genome and can discuss how algorithms simplify the synthesis of genomes to advance understanding of living systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200215082550.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version