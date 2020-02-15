Computer-generated genomes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 13:25 Hits: 3

Chemists have described how computational algorithms paired with chemical DNA synthesis enable digital manufacturing of biological systems up to the size of entire microbial genomes. They have made insights related to the design, building and testing of a computer-generated bacterial genome and can discuss how algorithms simplify the synthesis of genomes to advance understanding of living systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200215082550.htm