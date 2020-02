Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 05:42 Hits: 7

In 1997, leaders of industrialized nations committed to the Kyoto Protocol to limit greenhouse gas emissions. The document, which came into effect 15 years ago, set the tone for slowing the march of climate change.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kyoto-protocol-15-years-on-climate-milestone-too-little/a-52375473?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss