Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

The experimental antiviral remdesivir successfully prevented disease in rhesus macaques infected with Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), according to a new study. Remdesivir prevented disease when administered before infection and improved the condition of macaques when given after the animals already were infected.

