Cocoa could bring sweet relief to walking pain for people with peripheral artery disease

Patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) who consumed a flavanol-rich cocoa beverage three times daily for six months saw significant improvements in their 6-minute walking distance compared to a placebo, in a small, phase II randomized study. While this data is preliminary and requires confirmation, it suggests a potential therapeutic effect of cocoa on walking performance in patients with PAD.

