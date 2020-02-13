The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Role of the largest of all animal brain cells: Very tough and essential for survival

The brains of most fish and amphibian species contain a pair of conspicuously large nerve cells. These are the largest cells found in any animal brain. Biologists have now shown that these Mauthner cells have unique functions essential for survival, the loss of which cannot be compensated for by other nerve cells. In addition, they have discovered that Mauthner cells remain functional for a long time without their cell bodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200213132617.htm

