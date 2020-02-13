Role of the largest of all animal brain cells: Very tough and essential for survival

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

The brains of most fish and amphibian species contain a pair of conspicuously large nerve cells. These are the largest cells found in any animal brain. Biologists have now shown that these Mauthner cells have unique functions essential for survival, the loss of which cannot be compensated for by other nerve cells. In addition, they have discovered that Mauthner cells remain functional for a long time without their cell bodies.

