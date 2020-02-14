The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Our memory prefers essence over form

What clues does our memory use to connect a current situation to a situation from the past? The researchers have demonstrated that similarities in structure and essence guide our recollections rather than surface similarities. It is only when individuals lack sufficient knowledge that they turn to the surface clues to recollect a situation. These results are relevant in the field of education. They underline the need to focus on the conceptual aspects of situations.

