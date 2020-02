Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 18:47 Hits: 3

Many physicists have attempted to explain the problem of quantum superposition, as exemplified by Schrödinger's cat. Now a French theoretical physicist proposes a novel possible solution, which combines two different approaches and brings in universal gravitation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200214134729.htm