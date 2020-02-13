The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stinging water mystery solved: Jellyfish can sting swimmers, prey with 'mucus grenades'

In warm coastal waters around the world, swimmers can often spot large groups of jellyfish pulsing on the seafloor. It is best to avoid areas that upside-down jellyfish inhabit: getting close can lead to irritating stings, even without contact. Researchers have taken a close look at the cause of this mysterious 'stinging water.' Now, a team of scientists reports on the culprit -- a toxin-filled mucus the jellyfish release into the water.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200213135805.htm

