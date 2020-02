Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Last month was the hottest January on record, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Thursday.January’s global land and ocean surface temperatures were 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit higher the 20th century...

