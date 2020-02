Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 17:15 Hits: 1

Researchers have systematically investigated under which conditions, and to what extent, sulfur-containing arsenic compounds are formed in rice-growing soils. Their work highlights the urgent need for research with a view to protecting consumers from health risks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200211121510.htm