Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 18:44 Hits: 2

Mice fed a high-fat, high-protein diet were more likely to develop and die from antibiotic-driven Clostridioides difficile infections than mice fed a standard diet. In the same study, a high-carbohydrate diet was protective against severe C. difficile infection -- but the researchers suspect that such a diet could produce healthy, asymptomatic carriers that can spread the pathogen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200211134427.htm