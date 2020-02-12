The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biodiversity offsetting is contentious -- here's an alternative

A new approach to compensate for the impact of development may be an effective alternative to biodiversity offsetting -- and help nations achieve international biodiversity targets. Scientists say target-based ecological compensation provides greater certainty and clarity, while ensuring the management of impacts from projects like new mines, roads or housing estates directly contributes to broader conservation goals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200212103030.htm

