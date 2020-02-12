Biodiversity offsetting is contentious -- here's an alternative

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 15:30 Hits: 1

A new approach to compensate for the impact of development may be an effective alternative to biodiversity offsetting -- and help nations achieve international biodiversity targets. Scientists say target-based ecological compensation provides greater certainty and clarity, while ensuring the management of impacts from projects like new mines, roads or housing estates directly contributes to broader conservation goals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200212103030.htm