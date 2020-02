Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 20:01 Hits: 2

Glioblastomas are relentless, hard-to-treat, and often lethal brain tumors. Scientists have enlisted a most unlikely ally in efforts to treat this form of cancer -- elements of the Ebola virus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200212150149.htm