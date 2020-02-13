Volcanic activity worldwide 13 Feb 2020: Santiaguito volcano, Pacaya, Fuego, Popocatépetl, Merapi, ...

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Aso (central Kyushu, Japan): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: ACTIVITY CONT. VA AT 20200213/1800Z FL060 EXTD N OBS VA DTG:13/1750Z Kuchinoerabu-jima (Ryukyu Islands): (13 Feb) The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded 8 large volcano-tectonic tremors at 13:18 local time on 11 February. Additionaly recorded 571 earthquakes during 9-12 February 2020. ......

