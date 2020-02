Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 14:09 Hits: 2

New research shows that traditional physics labs, which strive to reinforce the concepts students learn in lecture courses, can actually have a negative impact on students. At the same time, nontraditional, inquiry-based labs that encourage experimentation can improve student performance and engagement without lowering exam scores.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200213090905.htm