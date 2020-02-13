Hybrid microscope could bring digital biopsy to the clinic

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 14:09 Hits: 2

By adding infrared capability to the ubiquitous, standard optical microscope, researchers hope to bring cancer diagnosis into the digital era. Pairing infrared measurements with high-resolution optical images and machine learning algorithms, the researchers created digital biopsies that closely correlated with traditional pathology techniques and also outperformed state-of-the-art infrared microscopes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200213090921.htm