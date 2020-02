Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 17:55 Hits: 4

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill was larger than previously thought, according to a study published Wednesday.The study, published in Science Advances, found that large portions of the Gulf of Mexico were exposed to “invisible and toxic oil that...

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/482961-deepwater-horizon-spill-larger-than-previously-believed-study