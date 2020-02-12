EPA Announces Over $114 Million for Infrastructure Projects to Protect Surface Water and Drinking Water in Illinois

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

CHICAGO(Feb. 12, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $2.7 billion for State Revolving Funds (SRFs), including $114,139,000 for the state of Illinois. This funding assists states, tribes and territories with infrastructure projects that help protect surface water and provide safe drinking water to communities across the country.

“EPA’s decades-long commitment to water infrastructure has helped provide $180 billion in project financing to over 41,000 water quality infrastructure projects and 15,000 drinking water projects across the country,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “In the past three years, the Trump Administration has accelerated EPA’s investment in infrastructure projects that modernize our nation’s water infrastructure and improve public health and the environment.”

“These investments in water infrastructure will help ensure that the communities served by EPA and the Illinois EPA have safe water for drinking and recreation,” said Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “By funding critical upgrades where they are most needed, the SRF programs will improve water systems while protecting human health and the environment.”

In 2020, EPA is providing approximately $1.6 billion in new federal grant funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), including $72,597,000 to assist Illinois. This funding is available for a wide range of water infrastructure projects, including modernizing aging wastewater infrastructure, implementing water reuse and recycling and addressing stormwater. More than $64 million in CWSRF grant funding is available to tribes, certain U.S. territories and the District of Columbia for infrastructure projects.

EPA is also making available more than $1.07 billion in new federal grant funding for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), including $41,542,000 to assist Illinois. This funding can be used for loans that help drinking water systems install treatment for contaminants, improve distribution systems by removing lead service lines and improve system resiliency to natural disasters such as floods. In addition, more than $50 million in DWSRF grant funding is available to tribes, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia to use for drinking water system upgrades.

This action supports EPA’s 50th anniversary celebration and its February theme of protecting America’s waters—including surface water protection, safe drinking water and water infrastructure investments.

Background

Under the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund programs, EPA provides funding to all 50 states and Puerto Rico to capitalize SRF loan programs. The states and Puerto Rico contribute an additional 20 percent to match the federal grants. The 51 SRF programs function like infrastructure banks by providing low-interest loans to eligible recipients for drinking water and clean water infrastructure projects. As the loan principal and interest are repaid over time, it allows the state’s DWSRF and CWSRF to be recycled or “revolve.” As money is returned to the state’s revolving loan fund, the state makes new loans to other eligible recipients. These funds can also be combined with EPA’s WIFIA loans to create a powerful, innovative financing solution for major infrastructure projects.

For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf and https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf .

